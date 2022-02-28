Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.63. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.07. 2,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

