Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 180,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,938,244. Matterport has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

