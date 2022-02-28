Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 699 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,655,000 after buying an additional 122,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,116,000 after buying an additional 172,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,018,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.69. 15,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

