Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.90 Million in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.13% of Bristow Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTOL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $945.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.28. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $39.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $118,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

