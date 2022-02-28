Homrich & Berg Sells 222 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,300. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

