Homrich & Berg Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,653,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 450,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

DFAT traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $46.80. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,924. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.