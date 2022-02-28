Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.7% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period.

VNQI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.82. 3,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

