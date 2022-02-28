Homrich & Berg Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Illumina were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,974,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.93. 9,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,358. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.66 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

