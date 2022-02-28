Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,887. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

