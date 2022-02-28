Homrich & Berg Has $342,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL remained flat at $$22.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 386,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,119. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

