Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.08. The stock had a trading volume of 242,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,531. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

