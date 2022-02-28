Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.29. 71,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,697. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

