Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $21.83. 49,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

