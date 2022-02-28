Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $24,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

GNRC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,141. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

