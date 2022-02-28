Cronos Group (CRON) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 209.44%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. 32,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,496. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cronos Group from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

