The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.65. 238,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,950,949. The company has a market capitalization of $267.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $62.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.