iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 822.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $66.64. 6,414,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

