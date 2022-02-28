Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SEA by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $12.46 on Monday, hitting $149.92. 389,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $372.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

