Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

