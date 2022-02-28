Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193,210 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.89% of Avidity Biosciences worth $21,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 779,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

RNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.29. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

