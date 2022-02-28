Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,913,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NUVL remained flat at $$15.51 on Monday. 2,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,171. Nuvalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.
About Nuvalent (Get Rating)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.