HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after buying an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.79. 65,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,920. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

