Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

FRRVY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 27,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,650. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.