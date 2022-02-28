Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $158.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of U traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,376. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total transaction of $2,016,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,104 shares of company stock valued at $61,606,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

