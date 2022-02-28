Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $93,741,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.18. 57,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

