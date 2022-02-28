Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.59. 17,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

