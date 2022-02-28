Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.