Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Target Price at C$66.25

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

TSE WPM traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$55.43. 281,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,804. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$59.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.87. The stock has a market cap of C$24.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

