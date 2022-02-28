SharedStake Reaches Market Cap of $5,774.98 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SharedStake has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $5,774.98 and approximately $96.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.34 or 0.06842951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,032.13 or 0.99697025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002968 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

