Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Stride posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 7.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.61. 5,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,847. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.