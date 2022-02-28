Analysts Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Price Target at GBX 228.44

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.44 ($3.11).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
In other Melrose Industries news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($67,890.66).
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
