American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $279.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $294.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.93.
Shares of AMT stock opened at $233.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.
In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
