American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $279.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $294.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.93.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $233.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

