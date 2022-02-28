Perceptive Advisors LLC Trims Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,902 shares during the quarter. Outset Medical accounts for about 1.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.23% of Outset Medical worth $98,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 41.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after buying an additional 297,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,277,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 64.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. 2,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,732. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $167,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.