CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Position Lowered by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. CGI makes up 5.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.16% of CGI worth $33,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE GIB traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,137. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.