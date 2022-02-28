Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 31,699 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. State Street comprises approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after purchasing an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT traded down $2.97 on Monday, hitting $85.77. 39,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,540. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

