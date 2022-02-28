New Harbor Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 20,454.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Baxter International comprises 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 294,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

BAX traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.80. 41,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,374. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

