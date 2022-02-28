Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 81,540 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its position in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,540 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 1.41% of CareCloud worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,187. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

