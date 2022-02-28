Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $4.88 Million Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.25% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $11,642,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $1,462,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 152.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 247,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 149,455 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 56.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 119,845 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 500.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NYSE ASZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,945. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.