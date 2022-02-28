MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,496 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $43.90. 127,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,558,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

