First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 692 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Meritor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after buying an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 480,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,921. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

