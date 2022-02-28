MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DE traded up $11.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.84. The company had a trading volume of 66,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,982. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
