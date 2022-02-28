MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

NYSE:DE traded up $11.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.84. The company had a trading volume of 66,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,982. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.