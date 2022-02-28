77,400 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,564,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Square stock opened at $117.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $199.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
