77,400 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,564,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $117.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $199.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.