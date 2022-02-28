First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 154 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 499.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.15. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,484. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $144.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.