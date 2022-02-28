First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 450 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $112,744,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 525.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

DVN traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. 237,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

