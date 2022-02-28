Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Textainer Group (TGH)

Textainer Group (NYSE: TGH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2022 – Textainer Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/17/2022 – Textainer Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – Textainer Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

2/11/2022 – Textainer Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00.

2/9/2022 – Textainer Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2022 – Textainer Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.03. 4,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,344. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

