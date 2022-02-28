Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 289,504 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,504 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $47,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.
Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. 66,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
