Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,704,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,500,312. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.03. The company has a market cap of $374.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.