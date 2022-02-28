CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of CareDx worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $101,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CareDx by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

