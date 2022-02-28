Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $17.98 Million Investment in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,590,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,975,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYZN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

