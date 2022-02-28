Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,788 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vista Outdoor worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. 2,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,847. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

